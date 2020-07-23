Rape Accused Sentenced To 34 Years In Jail By Tamil Nadu Court

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict. (Representational)

A court in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district has sentenced a rape accused to rigorous imprisonment of 34 years.

The man, identified as Sivakumar, is accused of raping a woman 10 years ago along with his associate.

Officials from the CB-CID wing of the state police said the accused took advantage of the woman's inability to repay his loan with interest. He then asked her to come for a meeting under the pretext of making her meet a film director for a role in a movie.

The man and his associate, identified as Aamayan, then sexually assaulted her and uploaded a video of the crime on the internet, the officials said.

The second accused, however, died during the course of the trial.

The charge sheet was filed on August 23, 2011 -- more than a year after the case was registered.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict besides directing the state government to pay a relief of Rs five lakh to the woman.