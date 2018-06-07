'Rajinikanth's New Movie 'Kaala' Releases Today: LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Superstar-politician Rajinikanth's film "Kaala" was released across the country today, a day after the Supreme Court refused to stop its screening. Pro-Kannada groups had appealed against the film's release, upset with Rajinikanth over his comments on the Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Kaala's" release in Karnataka comes as the first big test for the new chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had said the film should not be released in his state "in the present situation".
Around 600 screens will show Kaala across Tamilnadu and 120 theaters will show Kaala in Chennai and Chengalpet.
Here are the Live updates of Kaala movie release:
A Japanese couple has flown all the way from Osaka to Chennai to watch Kaala first day first show.
Fans outside a theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am cheering for Rajinikanth - some wearing customized Kaala t-shirts.
.@rajinikanth's #Kaala releases. Fans cheer, set off fireworks at crack of- NDTV (@ndtv) June 7, 2018
dawn https://t.co/8JEaX2WBLUpic.twitter.com/cPUPMN0crK
Rajinikanth fans queue up in large numbers outside Mumbai's Carnival Cinemas to see his latest movie 'Kaala'.
