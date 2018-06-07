"Rajinikanth's New Movie "Kaala" Releases Today: LIVE Updates

Rajinikanth appealed to the Karnataka Chief Minister to facilitate the film's release by providing security at movie theatres in the state.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: June 07, 2018 07:46 IST
Rajinikanth's film "Kaala" opened in theatres to packed shows early morning.

New Delhi:  Superstar-politician Rajinikanth's film "Kaala" was released across the country today, a day after the Supreme Court refused to stop its screening. Pro-Kannada groups had appealed against the film's release, upset with Rajinikanth over his comments on the Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Kaala's" release in Karnataka comes as the first big test for the new chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had said the film should not be released in his state "in the present situation".

Around 600 screens will show Kaala across Tamilnadu and 120 theaters will show Kaala in Chennai and Chengalpet.

Jun 07, 2018
07:46 (IST)
A Japanese couple has flown all the way from Osaka to Chennai to watch Kaala first day first show.

Jun 07, 2018
07:42 (IST)
Fans outside a theatre in Chennai at 4.15 am cheering for Rajinikanth - some wearing customized Kaala t-shirts.

Jun 07, 2018
Jun 07, 2018
07:36 (IST)
Rajinikanth fans queue up in large numbers outside Mumbai's Carnival Cinemas to see his latest movie 'Kaala'.

Jun 07, 2018
07:34 (IST)
Jun 07, 2018
07:32 (IST)
In Chennai hundreds of fans gathered for the first day first show as early as 4 am.

