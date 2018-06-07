In Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' Release, HD Kumaraswamy's First Test: 10 Facts

Rajinikanth appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister to facilitate the film's release by providing security.

Superstar-politician Rajinikanth's film "Kaala" will hit theatres across the country today, a day after the Supreme Court refused to stop its screening. Pro-Kannada groups had appealed against the film's release, upset with Rajinikanth over his comments on the Cauvery river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Kaala's" release in Karnataka comes as the first big test for the new chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had said the film should not be released in his state "in the present situation".