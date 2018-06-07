'Kaala' Releases Amid Fan Frenzy, No Show In Karnataka: 10 Facts

Kaala release: The first show of superstar Rajinikanth's new film was at 4 am in Chennai.

Chennai: Frenzied fans flocked to theatres as early as 4 am to catch the first show of superstar-politician Rajinikanth's film "Kaala", which was released across the country today. In Karnataka -- where theatres did not screen the movie in view of the opposition from pro-Kannada activists -- fans were disappointed. Many said they would travel to Tamil Nadu to watch the movie. Pro-Kannada groups have been upset with Rajinikanth's remarks on the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said the film should not be released in his state "in the present situation".