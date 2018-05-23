Rajinikanth Condemns Tamil Nadu Government's "Careless Attitude" In Sterlite Protests

In a video message posted in his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said he condemns the state government's careless attitude, failure of the Intelligence Bureau and the unlawful action of the police against the protesters.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 23, 2018 19:06 IST
Rajinikanth expressed his condolences to the family of the people who died in the police firing. (File)

Chennai:  Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu's government's "careless attitude" and "unlawful police firing" at the anti-Sterlite copper smelter plant protesters in Tuticorin.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the people who died in the police firing on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tuticorin, around 650 km from here.

On Tuesday, a massive protest against the Sterlite plant took a violent turn, with the mob throwing stones at police and setting on fire a large number of vehicles.

The police, who were outnumbered by the protesters, opened fire in which 10 persons died.

On Wednesday, too, protesters attacked the police with stones in Tuticorin, forcing the police to opened fire, in which one person died and four others were injured.

