Police Constable Killed In Country Bomb Attack In Tamil Nadu

Constable Subramanian died on the spot (Representational)

A constable was killed when a criminal allegedly hurled country bombs at a special police team that came to arrest him on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled his death and announced a relief of Rs 50 lakh to the policeman's family.

Constable Subramanian died on the spot while the criminal Durai Muthu suffered injuries in hand, a senior official said.

Two murder cases among others were pending against Muthu and the special team reached the area, he said.

Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head, the official said.

Muthu had been rushed to a government hospital in neighbouring Tirunelveli, police said.

Meanwhile, Mr Palaniswami, in a statement in Chennai, condoled Subramanian's death.

Besides announcing Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family, he said he has also directed providing government job to a family member based on qualification.