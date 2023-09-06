Police Case Filed Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over 'Sanatana Dharma' Post

A police case been filed against BJP leader Amit Malviya

A police case been filed against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly spreading fake news on Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech on "Sanatana dharma".

Mr Malviya, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, had said the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin had called for "genocide" of the followers of "Sanatana dharma".

The case has been filed under charges including provoking riots, and enmity among communities.

A police case has also been filed against Uttar Pradesh seer Piyush Rai, who announced a Rs 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"We are not those who will be afraid of such intimidation. I am the grandson of Karunanidhi, who slept on railway tracks for Tamil Nadu. We are not worried about these threats," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

On September 2, the DMK leader, who also holds the sports portfolio, alleged that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality, and it should hence be "eradicated."