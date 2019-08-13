P Chidambaram 'Only A Burden On Earth': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

"P Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning Tamil Nadu despite being Central minister," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was "only a burden" on the earth.

The chief minister was responding to criticism of his party by Mr Chidambaram who had reportedly said that if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist any such move.

Mr Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Mr Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute.

"What schemes had he brought ?(apparently to Tamil Nadu) How long was he the Union Minister? (but) what is the use to the country... (chidambaram) is only a burden on the earth, " the chief minister said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.