On Camera, Chief Minister MK Stalin Blushes At Question On Morning Walk

A video shows MK Stalin in a track suit, apparently out on his morning walk, chatting with a group.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was seen on camera blushing when asked to share the "secret of his youthful looks" during his morning walk.

A video shared by the ruling DMK shows Mr Stalin in a track suit, apparently out on his morning walk, chatting with a group.

A woman asks how Mr Stalin, 68, managed to look so young and fit. "What's the secret of your youthful looks," the woman asks, laughing.

The Chief Minister is seen in the video grinning at the question. He chuckles and says, "It's diet control."

Since it came to power, the ruling DMK has been posting videos showing Mr Stalin as a fitness enthusiast.

Last month, Mr Stalin's team shared a video of his workout, which was widely circulated on social media.

The 37-second clip showed the Chief Minister doing his gym routine.

In yet another video, he was also seen cycling and obliging locals with selfies and stopping for tea at a shop.

Stalin, in an interview to NDTV, had talked about yoga being a part of his daily routine.

"Although, I keep quite busy working, I enjoy time with my grandchildren and relax. I wake up early, go for a walk, do yoga. I cycle once in 10 days. These are my physical exercises. I don't feel tired even if I am very busy," he had said.

Mr Stalin and his DMK came to power after a huge win in the April-May Tamil Nadu election. The AIADMK was voted out after two straight terms in office.

Mr Stalin had roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to help with his campaign and branding.