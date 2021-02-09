Nearly 1,000 Bulls To Participate In Jallikattu In Coimbatore On February 21: Report

Jallikkattu (bull taming sport) will be held in Coimbatore on February 21. (File Photo)

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamers are expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattu (bull taming sport) to be held in Coimbatore on February 21, in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said on Tuesday.

He noted that 940 bulls and 745 tamers had participated in the previous edition of the event held at Chettipalayam.

All the bulls and tamers will be subjected to medical check up before the event and registered only if they are medically fit, he said at a function.



