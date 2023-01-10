GetOutRavi Trends As Governor-MK Stalin Face-Off Sparks Poster War

Posters slamming the Governor and praising him appeared in Tamil Nadu today

A day after the spat between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on the floor of the assembly, "#GetOutRavi" posters, prominently featuring Chief Minister M K Stalin, surfaced in some parts of the city.

The hashtag was trending on Twitter on Monday following the Governor's face-off with the state government in the Assembly where the Chief Minister, also president of the ruling DMK, piloted a resolution against the Governor's deviation from his customary address to the Legislature and retain the draft prepared by his government.

However, in Pudukottai, posters were put up by local BJP functionaries hailing Governor RN Ravi. Many BJP Twitter handles backed him and slammed the ruling DMK over the matter.

Chief Minister Stalin's son and state Minister Udhayanidhi hailed what happened in the Assembly on Monday and said it was an "unprecedented event" in the history of the House.

"Normally our leader (Stalin) makes the opposition run with his replies (in the assembly) but this time he made the Governor run," he quipped at an event. Chief Minister Stalin will be the first Chief Minister to voice concern whenever "our rights" are affected, he added.

A senior TN BJP functionary filed a police complaint against some MLAs of the ruling DMK.

In a tweet, A Ashvathaman, BJP state secretary, said he has filed the complaint under Section 124 of the IPC, which deals with "assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power."

Protests were held in Coimbatore against the Governor by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam where the agitators attempted to burn his effigy. Elsewhere, local BJP workers staged a demonstration condemning the incident. Police detained the respective activists separately.

