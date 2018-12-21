Man Tried To Run Over A Snake. It Survived And Crawled Inside The Car

The video caught the attention of many on social media including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The six-foot cobra was removed with help from a professional snake handler.


New Delhi: 

While the mere thought of a snake creeping into a car while it's being driven on a busy highway can scare the wits out of many, a young man in Tamil Nadu was forced to experience it.

The young businessman was driving to Madurai for a wedding on Thursday when he heard a hissing sound from inside his car, reported news website The News Minute.

Little did he realise it was a snake that he had run over a while ago. The reptile - a six-foot cobra - had apparently managed to cling to the car's AC duct and found its way to the air ventilator. The man stopped his car and got it searched by firemen but found no sign of the reptile. The snake, however, made yet another appearance soon after they started driving again, the report said.

Later, the BMW sedan was taken to the service centre, where the snake was removed with help from a professional snake handler.

Sanjai, the conservationist who is seen skillfully handling the cobra, said that the reptile had injured itself during the rescue process. "The employees hit the snake. So its bones were broken and it went inside the bumper because it was in pain. So they pumped air into it. The snake started hissing. This confirmed that the snake was there. So the frontage of the car was removed. Then the cobra raised its hood and stood on the bumper. We safely removed it and released it into the wild after informing the authorities, since it is venomous," he was quoted by The News Minute.

He said the snake will be released into the forest.

