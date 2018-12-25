Man Sexually Assaults Sister For A Year, Flees After She Gets Pregnant

The man, in his early twenties used to assault the sister when parents were away. (Representational)

A teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by her brother for a year in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, who fled after she got pregnant, the police have said.

The man, in his early twenties, used to assault his sister, who is in the ninth grade, when the parents were away, police added.

The incident came to light when the girl's teachers suspected she was pregnant and admitted her to a hospital where it was confirmed.

After the girl narrated the incident, the police registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against her brother and are searching for him.