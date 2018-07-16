Madras High Court Penalises Cop For Trying To Arrest Accused In Court

The court, however, dropped contempt proceedings against two other policemen (File)

The Madras High Court, which has taken a serious view of police entering court premises to arrest an accused, today penalised a police head constable for attempting to arrest a murder accused in a Tirupur court in April this year.

The court, however, dropped contempt proceedings against two other police personnel after they submitted affidavits stating they had not entered the court.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice PT Asha passed the order on suo motu contempt proceedings initiated by it against the Singanallur police for trying to arrest an accused inside the Court hall.

It slapped a fine of Rs 500 on head constable Robert but discharged Inspector Muniswaran and police driver Velan from the contempt proceedings.

Taking serious view of the police arresting people in court premises, the Chief Justice had on June 26 said the Court would not tolerate such action.

When the matter came up today, the three police personnel of Singanallur police station filed their affidavits.

It was submitted that the Inspector and driver did not enter the court hall and only the Head Constable had barged in and tried to arrest the accused, who had come there to surrender in a murder case.

The Inspector and the Driver tendered an unconditional apology.