Madras High Court Makes Aadhaar Compulsory For Filing PILs

A division bench comprising justices M Sathyanarayana and R Hemalatha gave the directive, saying instances of PILs being filed by fictitious persons had been brought to the notice of the court.
In future, the registry should ensure that it collects Aadhaar card copy from the petitioners. In case if any petitioner had not yet applied for Aadhaar, a copy of the ration card or voters identity card should be taken, the bench said.
The judges said the petitioner, who had filed a PIL earlier for removal of encroachments, had himself encroached and had not come with a clean hand.