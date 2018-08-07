Karunanidhi's Opposition To Emergency Will Be Remembered: PM's Tribute

PM Modi said he was deeply saddened by the death of Kalaignar Karunanidhi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a series of tweets in tribute to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who died at 94 this evening. The Prime Minister said he was deeply saddened by the death of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. "He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalized," he tweeted.

The PM will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning.

"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhiji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered."

PM Modi had met with Karunanidhi in November last, when he visited Chennai for several functions, including a local newspaper's 75-year celebration. His visit to Mr Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram home was announced at the last minute.

My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

The Prime Minister spent around 20 minutes at Mr Karunanidhi's home and spoke to the DMK chief holding his hands and also met his wives Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal, according to the DMK.



PM Modi had "invited" the leader to his home in Delhi for some rest, Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi had said then.



Karunanidhi had been unwell for some time now and in the past few days, several central leaders, both from the government and the opposition, had called on him.