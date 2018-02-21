M K Stalin Likens Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth To "Glamorous Paper Flowers" The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, in a letter to party cadres said though "such flowers may bloom, they do not spread fragrance," which is seen as an indication that the duo could not succeed and shine in politics though they could enter the fray.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT M K Stalin called himself a "front line worker" who is part of the larger one crore cadres of DMK. (File) Chennai: Taking a veiled dig once again at top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their political ambitions, DMK Working President M K Stalin today likened them to 'glamorous paper flowers' which do not spread fragrance.



"Owing to seasonal changes some flowers may suddenly bloom and later wither. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu's political arena too glamorous paper flowers may bloom," he said in an apparent reference to top actors Mr Rajinikanth and Mr Haasan's political entry.



The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, in a letter to party cadres said though "such flowers may bloom, they do not spread fragrance," which is seen as an indication that the duo could not succeed and shine in politics though they could enter the fray.



Kamal Haasan was quick to retort to Stalin's jibe, telling reporters at Madurai that "I am not a flower, I am a seed, sow me, I will grow."



Mr Stalin, in his letter also said that DMK was a massive people's movement nurtured by late party founder C N Annadurai and party patriarch M Karunanidhi.



The party cannot be shaken by anyone who is driven by ideology and it is the lifeline of the people's rights.



Calling himself a "front line worker" who is part of the larger one crore cadres of DMK, Mr Stalin said he would continue the interactive sessions with party workers and once again assured of steps for the "party's victorious forward march."



Chaired by Mr Stalin, interactive sessions with party functionaries, from the lowest rung of village panchayat level secretary to district secretaries, started on February 1 and is scheduled to go on till March 22 at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.



Last month, Mr Stalin said that while democracy is a "sky" common for all, many birds could hardly cover the distance.



"Aware of the political atmosphere, new birds want to fly. Democracy is a sky (common) for all. The political arena is watching how much distance a bird can fly on the strength of its wings," he had said.



