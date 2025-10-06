Karur Stampede "Result Of Total Mismanagement": NDA MPs' Report

The NDA fact-finding team that visited Tamil Nadu's Karur where 41 died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally, has blamed "complete administrative collapse" for the tragedy, sources have told NDTV.

Exclusive details accessed by NDTV point to glaring lapses - from crowd mismanagement and lack of basic safety measures, to the administration's failure to anticipate the massive turnout.

Crowd Of 30,000 At Venue Built For 3,000

According to the report, over 30,000 people gathered at a ground that could hold only 2,000-3,000. Crowds began arriving from 9 am, though Vijay was expected at noon. He reached around 7 pm, by which time the venue was overflowing.

The report says the stampede began when the actor climbed atop his bus to greet supporters. In the rush that followed, women and children were trampled, and many fainted due to heat and overcrowding.

Witnesses Describe Panic And Chaos

Eyewitnesses told the MPs that Vijay threw water bottles into the crowd, triggering a surge of people trying to grab them. Those who bent down to pick up the bottles were crushed.

During their hospital visit, the MPs found 51 people under treatment. One of the most painful accounts came from a father who lost his two daughters, aged 12 and eight, in the stampede.

The report also notes that several victims fell into open drains near the ground and were later found dead.

Lights Fail, Panic Spreads

As the stampede broke out, the lights went out, and the generator backup failed, plunging the area into darkness and escalating panic.

The report adds that actor Vijay left the venue immediately after the incident.

Officials Accused Of Negligence

The MPs recorded that the District Magistrate did not meet the visiting delegation, and that the venue was cleared despite safety violations.

A detailed questionnaire has been sent to district officials, seeking responses on permission procedures, crowd management plans, and the absence of basic safety measures.

The team concluded, "This was a preventable tragedy, the result of total administrative collapse."