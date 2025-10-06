Kamal Haasan To Visit Families Of Karur Stampede Victims Today

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan will visit Karur today to meet the families of those who lost their lives in last week's tragic stampede at a public meeting addressed by actor-politician Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

At least 41 people, including several children, were killed in the stampede - one of the worst political event tragedies across India in recent times.

A senior MNM source told NDTV, "Kamal Haasan will visit Karur and meet those who had lost their loved ones around 2:30 pm." The actor-politician had earlier deputed his party office bearers to visit the injured and console the families of the dead. Kamal Haasan had earlier urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure adequate compensation.

Vijay, whose maiden state-wide tour ended in disaster in its third week, is yet to visit the grieving families.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the tragedy has gathered pace. Two TVK functionaries - including district secretary Mathiyazhagan - have been arrested, while senior leaders Bussy Anand (General Secretary) and Nirmal Kumar (Deputy General Secretary) remain missing after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court denied them anticipatory bail.

The three, along with unnamed others, have been booked on serious charges including attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety.

Following a High Court directive, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg has been constituted to probe the incident. The court also came down strongly on actor Vijay for leaving the venue after the tragedy and ordered a temporary suspension of public meetings and rallies along state and national highways until the government frames a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The State government, too, has constituted a single-member inquiry commission headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured that a model guideline for political rallies and public gatherings will soon be framed based on findings and recommendations by the commission.

Amid mounting criticism, Vijay has alleged a conspiracy by the ruling DMK, a claim strongly denied by both the DMK and the State Police, who instead accuse the TVK chief of violating safety norms and conditions and using the event to project political strength.

While the State government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, Vijay has announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, from his party fund.