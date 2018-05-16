'Learning Experience,' Says Kamal Haasan On Launching 3 Day Tour Of South Tamil Nadu

The actor-politician launched his tour from Kanyakumari and said it would be a "learning experience" for him.
"I have come here to meet you and know about your problems. This will be a learning experience for me to know my people," he said while addressing a crowd during a brief stopover at Thenthamaraikulam in the district.
The veteran actor stressed the need for honesty on politics.
CommentsMeanwhile, the MNM founder-president helped two women who had met with accident near Colachel, sparing them a vehicle from his convoy to reach hospital, sources close to him said.
During his three-day tour, Mr Haasan will cover many parts of southern Tamil Nadu in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, the party said.