Kamal Haasan Hits Out At Tamil Nadu Government On Expressway Arrests

The Tamil Nadu police has been accused of indiscriminate and arbitrary arrests of people and activists protesting against the Chennai-Salem project.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: June 20, 2018 16:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kamal Haasan Hits Out At Tamil Nadu Government On Expressway Arrests

Kamal Haasan slammed the Tamil Nadu government for arresting people protesting the Chennai-Salem corridor

New Delhi:  Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for arresting people protesting against the eight-lane green corridor between Chennai and Salem.

"To treat anyone talking about environment as a crime is not acceptable. This concern should be there among all," he told reporters when asked about his views on the raging controversy over the proposed expressway connecting the two cities.

Comments
The Tamil Nadu police has been accused of indiscriminate and arbitrary arrests of people and activists protesting against the project on the ground that thousands of hectares of land of agriculturists and others would be acquired, leaving them in the lurch.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kamal HaasanChennai Salem ExpresswayKamal Haasan In Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................