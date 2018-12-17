'Many Villages Hit By Cyclone Gaja In Tamil Nadu Ignored': Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan visited villages affected by Cyclone Gaja. (File)

Kamal Haasan on Monday alleged that Tamil Nadu government officials had not yet inspected many villages affected by the recent severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja.'

Speaking to reporters after visiting cyclone hit hilly villages in Kodaikanal, he said people in several places had told him that the officials had not yet inspected their areas.

"..in many places the people said this...they (officials) should have visited...," he said when his comment was sought on the relief work being undertaken by the government.

"The question is why they did not come and our request is officials should visit all cyclone hit villages," he said.

The government had faced flak from political parties, who had alleged that government officials had not even visited the affected villages before preparing the assessment of damage to crops and the travails faced by the people.

Kamal Haasan visited Perumalmalai that saw extensive damage and distributed relief assistance at places, including Koramkombu, interacted with the affected people and expressed his sympathies to them.

He also met banana and coffee plantation workers, who apprised the actor-turned-politician that the topsoil was washed away during the cyclone, which has affected their livelihood.