ISIS Case: National Investigative Agency Conducts Raids In Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency or NIA is conducting raids at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with the ISIS module case.

Searches are being held in Anbu Nagar, Podanur, and Kuniyamuthur areas of the city, to name a few.

Raids, which began at 7 AM today, are currently underway.

In April this year, the NIA had arrested Riyas Aboobacker, a resident of Palakkad, in connection with the terror module case.

According to the investigating agency, Riyas Aboobacker was allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in Kerala. He was arrested from Palakkad.

The 29-year-old is said to have followed the speeches and videos of Sri Lankan Sunday Easter bombing mastermind, Zahran Hashim, till he was arrested. It has been said that he was preparing himself mentally to become a suicide bomber.

The NIA had said that Riyas Aboobacker had been in contact with alleged ISIS sympathisers who went missing from 2016, besides indoctrinator Abdul Rashid Abdullah. According to the agency, he has admitted to planning a suicide terror attack in Kerala on the directions of other ISIS accused who are now based in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.