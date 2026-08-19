In U-Turn, Vijay Government Withdraws Order Barring Students From Protesting

Take measures to prevent school and college students from participating in protests and agitation programmes, the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government had directed the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police department and district administration only to course correct and withdraw the directive within 24 hours.

The measures, issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), were aimed at programmes organised by Left-wing parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janta Party.

Last week, Chief Justice Surya Kant, spotlighting that he had actively participated in student activities, underlined that students have a fundamental right to protest, even if their views may be mistaken.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P stated that the department's earlier communication, dated August 17, had been withdrawn. The order was issued to the principals of all Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education functions under Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Department and oversees government arts and science colleges across the state.

The earlier "no protest" order came at a time when the Cockroach Janta Party had started its 'School Thik Karo' campaign from August 15, with Gen Alpha school students staging protests over several demands across India.