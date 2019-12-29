Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized From Passengers At Chennai Airport

Five passengers were intercepted by officials upon arrival at Chennai Airport (Representational)

Customs at Chennai airport have seized 2.8 kg gold worth Rs 1.12 crores and one person has been arrested in connection with this case, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

According to an official release, on Saturday night five passengers arrived at the Chennai Airport and were intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit officers at the exit.

Seven gold cut bits weighing 177 grams valued at Rs 7 lakh were recovered from their possession. The gold bits were concealed in their pant pockets.

On further questioning, they admitted to having concealed bundles containing gold paste in the rectum.

17 bundles were recovered and on extraction 2.7 kg gold valued at Rs 1.05 crore was recovered.

In total 2.87 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore was recovered and the same was seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway.