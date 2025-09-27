Advertisement
Third Car Linked To Actor Dulquer Salmaan In Bhutan Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Case Seized

A red Nissan Patrol SUV was taken into custody from an apartment complex in Vennala, where a relative of Dulquer Salmaan resides, Customs sources said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Dulquer Salmaan had moved Kerala High Court seeking release of one of his seized vehicles

Customs officials investigating the smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan seized another car belonging to Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Saturday, officials said.

With this seizure, the agency has confiscated 40 vehicles in the case, including three linked to the actor.

A red Nissan Patrol SUV was taken into custody from an apartment complex in Vennala, where a relative of Dulquer resides, Customs sources said.

Investigators stated that the SUV was smuggled from Bhutan and brought to Himachal Pradesh, where it was re-registered before being sold to the actor.

According to Customs, details of Dulquer's four cars are being collected, though all were purchased from previous owners in India.

The development comes a day after Dulquer moved the Kerala High Court seeking the release of one of his seized vehicles-a 2004 Land Rover Defender. In his petition, he contended that the SUV had originally been shipped by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to its regional delegation in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Malayalam Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Customs Officials, Bhutan Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Probe
NDTV News
