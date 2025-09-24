New Revelation In Dulquer Salmaan's Luxury Car Tax Evasion Case

Dulquer Salmaan's Toyota Land Cruiser is registered in the name of another person, said sources, as the Malayalam superstar faces probe for luxury car tax evasion. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs have cracked down on such evasions with a nationwide operation, codenamed 'Numkhor', with Kerala being a focus area.

Mr Salmaan is among the several celebrities who have been on the Customs radar for the alleged tax evasion. High-profile inspections were carried out yesterday at 30 places across Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts, including at actors Mr Salmaan and Prithivraj's residences.

The Customs department is expected to issue summons to Mr Salmaan to record his statement, sources said, adding that other agencies like the NIA (National Investigation Agency) may also get involved since it's a national security issue.

The officials have also seized actor Amit Chakkalakal's Land Rover and seven other vehicles. Customs sources suspect he is directly in touch with the agents.

At least eight different types of luxury vehicles were brought to India via Bhutan without paying taxes, the investigation has found so far. These were first registered in Himachal Pradesh and then taken to other parts of the country by changing their registration numbers.

Separate checks are also being held at prominent car showrooms across the state, with officials emphasising that it is a systematic operation that targets both showrooms and individual importers who are suspected of tax evasion.

The luxury vehicle segment is often prone to illegal tax-evading practises that require rigorous inspections. The 'Numkhor' operation focuses on its multiple phases, like the documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.