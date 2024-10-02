Delhi Customs Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max From Passenger At Airport

The Pro Max is the top model in the iPhone 16 series.

As many as 26 recently-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max have been seized by the customs officials from a woman passenger at the international airport here, officials said.

The woman had concealed the recently-launched hi-tech phones inside her vanity bag, wrapped in tissue papers, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag (wrapped in tissue paper) was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The phones, attempted to have been smuggled into the country, are estimated to worth over Rs 37 lakh.

