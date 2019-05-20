'Even If Favourable, Don't Believe In Exit Polls': DMK Chief MK Stalin

In three days, it is going to be evident what is the people's prediction is: MK Stalin

Even as the exit polls predicted a good show for his party, DMK President MK Stalin on Monday said he does not take the projections seriously and would wait for three days to know people's mandate.

Lok Sabha results will be declared on May 23.

Asked about the reported meeting of opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the post-poll scenario on counting day, Mr Stalin shot back, "who told you there is a meeting on May 23."

Such reports are only appearing in the media, he said, adding, even the results will be known only late on Thursday.

"Such meetings will be useful only if held after results are known. So we are waiting," he added.

While the exit polls of various media houses suggested the incumbent BJP-led NDA at Centre would retain power, most of them had said the DMK could net significant number of seats out of the 38 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat was rescinded after recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader.

"As far as exit polls are concerned, even if they are favourable to DMK, or not, we don't take them seriously, don't accept them," Mr Stalin told reporters in Chennai.

He said this was the stand adopted by the late party chief and his father M Karunanidhi in the past as well.

"In three days, it is going to be evident what is the people's prediction...we are waiting for that," he said referring to the counting of votes scheduled on Thursday.

Further, asked if his party would be a part of the next cabinet formed by "whichever party", he said, "I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23."

Incidentally, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan had recently claimed Stalin was in talks with the saffron party, which drew a sharp rebuke from the DMK chief who asserted he was with the Congress.

Asked if TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was holding talks with him, Mr Stalin said the two had been interacting for long.

When his response was sought on reports of a possible meeting between Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati in Delhi on Monday, he said it could be held to take decisions under the prevailing situation.

