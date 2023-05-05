Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu

Efforts are on to chase the elephant back into the forest (Representational)

A 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the district on Thursday morning.

According to forest officials, a male elephant strayed into a private farm land at Adasapalayam at 9 am and started damaging the standing crops. Sidheswaran, who was engaged in farming along with others was attacked and killed by the jumbo.

The locals managed to retrieve the body of the victim and alerted the Thookanaickken Palayam Forest Range located within Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

A team of forest personnel rushed to the spot around and drove away the elephant. Efforts are on to chase it back into the forest, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

