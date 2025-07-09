Out On Morning Walk, Arunachal Ex MLA Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant

A morning walk took a tragic turn for former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, who was trampled to death in an elephant attack on Wednesday in Arunachal Pradesh. The former lawmaker was heading from Deomali to Namsang village in Tirap district.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of Rajkumar, who served as the Member of Legislative Assembly for the then Khonsa North Assembly Constituency from 1985 to 1990.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of Late Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap, who fell victim to a very unfortunate incident," Mr Khandu posted on Facebook.

He said, "Late Kapchen Rajkumar's commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work."

The Chief Minister further said that necessary instructions have been issued to process the compensation to support the bereaved family. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," he added.

Rajkumar, 65, was the son of Wangmai Rajkumar, former Acting Chief of Namsang. He completed his early schooling at Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal's Deomali and later studied at Government Higher Secondary School in Khonsa.

He also received Commercial Pilot Training at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport.

Rajkumar's family suspected a wild elephant attack to be the cause of his death. The body was retrieved the same morning from the place of the accident.

His last rites will be performed tomorrow at his native village in Namsang.



