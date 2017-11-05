Farmer, 50, Dies After 'Assault' By Bank Collection Agent In Tamil Nadu

A 50-year-old farmer collapsed and died today after he was allegedly hit in the chest by the collection agent of a nationalised bank over an argument about loan dues, police said. Gnanasekaran of Pondhai village in Tiruvannamalai district was taken to hospital where he did not respond to treatment, police said.His family members said he had taken a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh from the Sathanur branch of the bank and had repaid Rs 2 lakh through equated monthly instalments or EMIs.However, he could not pay the EMIs for the last two years due to crop failure, the family member said.Quoting the family members, the police said the recovery agent had visited the farmer's house today to ask about the dues and to seize a tractor which was hypothecated to the bank in connection with the loan.When the farmer asked the collection agent to show his identity card, the agent got into an argument with him after which the farmer was hit on the chest, police said quoting the family.Police said they are investigating the matter.