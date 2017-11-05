Farmer, 50, Dies After 'Assault' By Bank Collection Agent In Tamil Nadu

The farmer's family members said he had taken a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh from a nationalised bank and had repaid Rs 2 lakh, but he could not pay the rest due to crop failure

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: November 05, 2017 21:10 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Farmer, 50, Dies After 'Assault' By Bank Collection Agent In Tamil Nadu

Gnanasekaran family said the agent got into an argument after he was told to show ID

Tiruvannamalai:  A 50-year-old farmer collapsed and died today after he was allegedly hit in the chest by the collection agent of a nationalised bank over an argument about loan dues, police said. Gnanasekaran of Pondhai village in Tiruvannamalai district was taken to hospital where he did not respond to treatment, police said.

His family members said he had taken a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh from the Sathanur branch of the bank and had repaid Rs 2 lakh through equated monthly instalments or EMIs.

However, he could not pay the EMIs for the last two years due to crop failure, the family member said.

Quoting the family members, the police said the recovery agent had visited the farmer's house today to ask about the dues and to seize a tractor which was hypothecated to the bank in connection with the loan.

When the farmer asked the collection agent to show his identity card, the agent got into an argument with him after which the farmer was hit on the chest, police said quoting the family.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

Trending

farmerTamil NaduTiruvannamalai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................