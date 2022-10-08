9 Cartons Of Fake Rs 2,000 Notes Found In Tamil Nadu, 3 Arrested: Cops

Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the police said they raided a house. (Representational)

Police here on Saturday said they have seized bundles of fake currency in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from a house near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Three people were arrested in this connection and another was missing, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the gang was involved in supplying fake currency double than that of the original value and cheated many people in the past, they said.

Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the police said they raided a house and found nine cartons of the fake notes. Police said they seized 2 iridium vessels, too, from the scene. Further investigations into whether the gang was a part of an iridium racket were on, the police said

