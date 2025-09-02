"Government Of Misery": EPS Targets DMK With Corruption Charges In Madurai

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami sharpened his offensive against the ruling DMK on Monday, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin's government of rampant corruption, neglect of people's grievances, and betrayal of public trust. Addressing a spirited crowd in Madurai as part of his Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom yatra, the former chief minister declared that ministers in the present cabinet would be held accountable once the AIADMK returns to power in 2026.

In a speech peppered with sharp barbs, Mr Palaniswami alleged that corruption had seeped into every department of the state administration. Focusing on the Registration Department, he claimed bribery was now the norm. "There are 582 registration offices in Tamil Nadu. Not a single registrar stays in one place for more than a year. Transfers themselves have become a money-minting exercise. Minister Murthy is now known as the '10 percent Minister' because unless 10 percent of the registration amount is paid to him, no registration takes place," he charged. Ordinary citizens, he said, were being forced to sell houses and lands due to financial distress, only to face an additional bribe burden under the DMK regime. "This is a government of misery," he declared.

Mr Palaniswami contrasted this state of affairs with his own tenure, asserting that during his four years and two months as chief minister, his government never functioned in such a "heartless" manner. "Today, money is being extorted from people in every department. Once AIADMK comes to power, today's ministers will definitely have to answer for all this corruption," he warned, drawing applause from the gathering.

Taking on Mr Stalin's political positioning, Mr Palaniswami mocked the Chief Minister's remarks at the Salem Communist conference, where Mr Stalin had called himself "half Communist." "This means he has already swallowed half of the Communist Party," EPS quipped, cautioning alliance partners of the DMK to "stay alert, or they too will be swallowed."

The AIADMK chief also dismissed the DMK government's claims of responsive governance, referring to MK Stalin's statement that the administration had identified 46 problems faced by the people. "The petitions you submit are not being addressed; they are lying in grocery shops, floating in rivers at Thiruppuvanam, or ending up in garbage bins. This is the DMK's respect for people's grievances," he said, accusing the ruling party of reducing governance to token announcements.

The rally was not just about corruption charges but also an early step in shaping AIADMK's campaign narrative for the 2026 Assembly elections. Having lost power in 2021 and broken away from its former ally BJP, the AIADMK is under pressure to revive its electoral fortunes. Mr Palaniswami, now firmly in command of the party after consolidating leadership against O Panneerselvam's faction, is banking on farmer issues, corruption allegations, and AIADMK's welfare legacy to rebuild trust among voters.

For the DMK, the challenge will be to defend its governance record and counter EPS's claims while maintaining its broader national role within the INDI Alliance. With over 18 months to go before the next Assembly elections, both parties are clearly preparing to sharpen their narratives, DMK projecting welfare delivery and national relevance, AIADMK accusing it of corruption and betrayal.

As the campaign mood begins to stir in Tamil Nadu, EPS's Madurai speech signalled that the opposition intends to keep corruption and people's grievances at the heart of the political debate, setting the stage for a combative run-up to 2026.