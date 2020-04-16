EPS Calls Coronavirus 'Disease Of The Rich' Amid 15 Deaths In Tamil Nadu

People who had travelled abroad or to other states imported it to Tamil Nadu, K Palaniswami said (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami described coronavirus as a "disease of the rich" and a "big challenge", and said the state has managed to contain the spread of the contagion with daily positive cases showing a dip.

The chief minister called coronavirus a "disease of the rich", indicating it has lagely affected the affluent.

"It is a disease of the rich. People who had travelled abroad or to other states have imported it (to Tamil Nadu). It did not originate here," he said.

A committee under Finance Secretary S Krishnan has been formed to devise the exit strategy post May 3 when the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to end, he said.

The exit strategy could be a "phased" one, he said, adding, the commitee will also discuss on finalising what industries may be allowed to function after April 20, as permitted by the centre.

On Thursday, the state reported a fresh COVID-19 death while 25 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the number of deaths to 15 and total number of cases to 1,267, Mr Palaniswami said.

"This disease is a big challenge," the chief minister told a press conference after chairing a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the preventive measures being implemented across the state.

As many as 180 people have been discharged so far, as against the 118 on Wednesday, he said.

Mr Palaniswami said the lower number of fresh cases showed the government is successfully containing the spread of the contagion.

Fresh cases on Wednesday stood at 38, a little more than Tuesday's tally of 31, unlike higher numbers that were seen earlier in the week.

The state had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday and 106 on Sunday.

So far, 11 doctors, including six government ones, have been infected with the virus and this number was less compared to other states like Delhi and Mumbai, he said.