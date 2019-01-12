E Palaniswami's Response After Video Links Him To Kodanand Estate Case

A video allegedly links Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami to the Kodanand estate break-in.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday rejected allegations against him by those accused in the Kodanand estate break-in case, saying the police will probe the matter.

K Palaniswami's response comes after former Tehelka editor Samuel Mathew released a video in which the accused allegedly linked the Chief Minister to the break-in.

"Former Tehelka editor Samuel Mathews had released a video which links me to an incident (break-in) that happened in the Kodanand estate on April 24, 2017. The charge is completely contrary to facts and there is no truth in it," he said.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joint coordinator said that a police case had been filed in the matter and that "strong action" will be taken against those who released the video.

In April 2017, the security guard at the Kodanand estate, Jayalalithaa's retreat home in the hilly district of the Nilgiris, was found dead. Investigation revealed that Jayalalithaa's former driver C Kanagaraj and KV Sayan had allegedly plotted the murder. Ten people were arrested in the case.

On Saturday, K Palaniswami asked why the accused did not share the details in court.

"They are saying new things in an attempt to divert the case," he said. He also denied Jayalalithaa had stored documents received from party functionaries in the estate.