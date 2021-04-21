Drugs Worth Around Rs 500 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu

Officials seized the compressed bricks of drugs wrapped in packing material concealed in bags.

More than 300 kg of drugs worth around Rs 500 crore were seized by officials from a container ship on its arrival in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, today.

About 303 kg of cocaine was confiscated from the container which was coming from Panama through the ports of Antwerp, revenue intelligence officials said.

Officials examined the container, which had declared wooden logs as its cargo, and seized the compressed bricks of drugs wrapped in packing material concealed in bags placed between the logs.

An official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence told news agency PTI that this was one of the major seizures by the agency and the total value of the contraband was around Rs 500 crore.

The contraband was seized under the relevant provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and an investigation was on, he added.