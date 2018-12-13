DMK Giving 'False Information' On Cyclone Gaja Relief Items, Says AIADMK

The severe cyclonic storm Gaja, which crossed coast in Tamil Nadu last month left a trail of destruction

The ruling AIADMK Thursday hit out at arch rival DMK for allegedly indulging in a "false, malicious" propaganda that saree and dhoti in the Gaja cyclone relief kit being distributed to the storm-hit people were torn.

The government initiative of providing quality saree, dhoti and 25 other essential items including mattress and blanket in the relief kit has won appreciation from the people, AIADMK daily 'Namadu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,' said.

Unable to tolerate the appreciation, "DMK men, in a bid to bring bad name to the government are indulging in a false and malicious propaganda claiming that torn saree and dhoti are distributed...they are politicising this with an ulterior motive," the AIADMK mouthpiece alleged.

The "truth is, the government is providing quality and new relief items," and people disapproved of the "uncivilised" propaganda of the main opposition party, the AIADMK organ said.

The severe cyclonic storm Gaja, which crossed coast in Tamil Nadu last month left a trail of destruction.

Trees, in excess of one lakh were uprooted, standing crops hit and over 50 people were killed.

As part of its larger relief measures like compensation for affected crops and solatium for loss of lives, the government is providing the 27-item relief kit to the affected people to help them tide over the crisis.