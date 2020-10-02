Puducherry Cop Allegedly Attacks Doctors After Father Dies Of Covid

Puducherry has over 28,000 confirmed Covid cases so far (File)

Four health care workers, including a woman doctor and a nurse, at a government-run hospital in Puducherry were allegedly attacked by a police inspector and his family on Thursday evening after the policeman's 80-year-old father died.

The father had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at the hospital. Following his death the cop and his family allegedly attacked three doctors and a nurse.

The inspector, identified as Shanmuga Sundaram, couldn't be reached for comment; investigators say he is on the run. A FIR (first information report) has been filed against him for assault, causing hurt, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Doctors, who yesterday night raised slogans against the inspector and demanded the FIR, said his father, who also suffered from severe diabetes, died of co-morbidities rising from the Covid infection and received good care over the past 12 days.

"The patient's toe had to be amputated due to gangrene. That was his condition," Dr Mohan Kumar, the hospital's Director, told NDTV, adding, "Besides assaulting doctors, they've also taken away a mobile phone. Doctors and nurses are agitated"..

Dr TS Arun, the Puducherry Collector and Health Secretary, said: "Police investigation is on. This is unfortunate when doctors and nurses are working so hard".

An investigation into the attack is ongoing and is expected to be completed in 30 days.

The coronavirus tally in Puducherry crossed 28,000 this morning, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. Of these 525 are deaths linked to the virus and 4,994 are active cases.

On Thursday the Puducherry government said it would follow central guidelines to ease coronavirus restrictions. These include the phased reopening of schools, cinemas and multiplexes (outside containment zones only).

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to function with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent, with special guidelines to be released by the centre shortly.

For schools, Class 10 and 12 will start from October 5 while Class 9 and 11 will begin from October 12.