'Congress Is A Natural Ally', Says Actor Vijay's TVK. But There's A Catch

Tamil Nadu actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has strongly indicated with whom it may join hands ahead of the assembly election this year. While TVK has kept its cards hidden, the latest comment by its national spokesperson Felix Gerald has created a somewhat concrete picture of TVK's alliance plan, and the Congress figures prominently in it.

"The Congress and TVK are natural allies in terms of secularism and their stand against communalism. In that sense, we have always been natural partners. Rahul Gandhi and our leader are also friends," Gerald said.

But it is not all smooth sailing, Gerald said, as certain issues may need to be sorted out before they come to any agreement. He put the blame for this deadlock of sorts on the Tamil Nadu Congress unit.

"There are many possibilities for the Congress and TVK to ally. However, as I see it, the personal interests, possibly business or financial interests, of the current Tamil Nadu Congress committee leadership, may be preventing them from initiating a dialogue with TVK," the TVK spokesperson said.

The TVK joining hands with the Congress may help consolidate minority and anti-BJP votes for both parties. However, it may be too early for any agreement on seat-sharing. There is also no clarity yet on leadership hierarchy.

The signs of the two parties joining hands were already there since last month, when Congress workers attended a TVK event on December 25.

Vijay, who launched TVK in October 2024, is positioning it as an alternative political force in Tamil Nadu. The ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has termed Vijay's entry into the political ring not a significant threat.

Last month, it was reported that former chief minister O Panneerselvam is also increasingly inclined to align his outfit, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam (AIADMTUMK), with Vijay's TVK following the breakdown of reunification efforts with the AIADMK.

A large section of AIADMTUMK workers conveyed their readiness to move towards TVK, led by Vijay, with the aim of politically countering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after he rejected repeated attempts at reunification.