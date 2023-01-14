College Student Gang-Raped In Front Of Boyfriend In Tamil Nadu

The woman and her boyfriend are classmates. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at knife point in Tamil Nadu in front of her boyfriend on Thursday, the police said.

The college student, who was out with her boyfriend, was raped when they stopped at a remote area in Kancheepuram district on Thursday evening.

Two drunk men, who were wearing masks, first attacked the man when they saw the couple. Four other men later joined the two masked men and raped the woman, officials said.

"The gang threatened the girl with a knife and took her to a dark area. They sexually assaulted her one after another," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Five men have been arrested, while a search is on to trace the sixth one who is missing, he said.

A case of rape and sexual harassment has been registered against the six accused.