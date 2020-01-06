MK Stalin Boycotts Governor's Assembly Address Over Citizenship Law Issue

The DMK members demanded that MK Stalin be allowed to raise his point. (File)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party led by MK Stalin today boycotted the Tamil Nadu Governor's address to the state assembly and walked out of the House raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As soon as Governor Banwarilal Purohit began his customary address, Mr Stalin tried to raise some issues but the governor asked him take his seat.

"You are the best orator. Please use your skills for debate. Let this House be used for debate," he told Mr Stalin.

However, the DMK members demanded that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to raise his point.

As the governor repeated his appeal, Mr Stalin walked out of the House followed by his party MLAs.

DMK member Poongothai Aladi Aruna, a former minister, shouted "down down CAA" slogan and walked out. MLA Tamimun Ansari, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, walked towards the Governor's podium and waved a miniature national flag in front of him.

Both the leaders came back to the House wearing black clothes to protest again the citizenship law.

Amid the protest, the governor in his address, said: "The government of Tamil Nadu will ensure that the interests of all citizens regardless of religion or creed are protected and the state will urge the Centre to provide dual citizenzhip to Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu."

The Citizenship Amendment Act makes, for the first time, religion a test of citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries become citizens if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it violates secular tenets of the Constitution and discriminates against Muslims.