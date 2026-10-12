Vijay's Supporters Wave 'PM Vijay 2029' Placards During PM Modi Speech

A brief interruption happened at an event in Chennai when Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address after inaugurating some projects for the southern state in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

It started when PM Modi, while speaking to an audience on the IIT Madras campus, mentioned the name of the chief minister.

On hearing the prime minister take the name of the actor-turned-politician during his speech, supporters of Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), started whistling and cheering, followed by waving placards that wished for Vijay as the next prime minister.

The placards were handwritten and made with pasting Vijay's photos, next to lines that said "PM Vijay 2029".

The police immediately intervened, telling the crowd to remove the placards and settle down. Thereafter, the noise died down. But some of Vijay's supporters continued to wave the placards on camera.

PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu yesterday to inaugurate projects and also lay the foundation for work across the state worth Rs 13,000 crore.

One of the key projects that PM Modi and Vijay inaugurated was the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch under Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of Rs 4,900 crore.

The newly inaugurated stretch has 11 elevated metro stations covering approximately 15 km. These are: Poonamallee Bypass, Kumananchavadi, Iyyappanthangal, Porur Junction (Porur Bypass), Alapakkam, Karambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar, Saligramam Warehouse, Saligramam, and Vadapalani.

Yesterday's event also marked the first time when both PM Modi and Vijay shared a public stage since Vijay took charge as chief minister after a meteoric win in the assembly elections.