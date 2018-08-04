Bundles Of Ganja Weighing 192 Kilograms Seized In Tamil Nadu

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drug bundles were meant to be transported illegally to Sri Lanka by sea.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 04, 2018 17:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bundles Of Ganja Weighing 192 Kilograms Seized In Tamil Nadu

Value of Ganja to be determined by Narcotics Intelligence Bureau: Police (Representational)

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: 

Ganja weighing around 192 kg, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was seized today near Vedaranyamin district and two people were arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a four-wheeler carrying the narcotic substance near a checkpost at Periyakuthagai coastal village and found 192-kg of ganja in several bundles.

The driver of the vehicle, Rameshkumar and a Sri Lankan national identified as Sakthivel, 40 were arrested, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drug bundles were meant to be transported illegally to Sri Lanka by sea. 

The value of the seized drug would be ascertained only after examination by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ganja SeizedSri Lanka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................