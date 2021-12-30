Bullet Pierces Tamil Nadu Boy's Head, Undergoes Surgery: Police

A top surgeon of the hospital said the boy is undergoing a surgery (Representational)

A bullet fired from a shooting range off Narthamalai pierced the head of a 11-year old boy on Thursday, leaving him severely injured and he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The boy, identified as Pugazhendhi later was hit while he was standing in front of his grandparent's house at Ammachathiram village near the shooting range, district police said.

A senior state police official told PTI that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and enquiries are on to find out where and what went wrong.

"A single bullet got lodged into his head," he said answering a question and when asked if the bullet was fired by Central Industrial Security Force personnel for training, the official declined to confirm it.

The distance between the shooting range, from where the bullet emerged and the location of the victim boy was about 1.5 kilometers, the official said.

Following the incident, the boy was rushed to a state-run hospital and was later shifted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital, about 60 kilometers from here.

A top surgeon of the hospital said the boy is undergoing a surgery and a team of neuro-surgeons is performing the surgery. Asked on the boy's present condition, he declined to comment.

Reportedly, the district authorities have asked the officials of the shooting range to suspend operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)