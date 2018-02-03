Budget 'Indifferent' Towards Middle Class: Kamal Haasan

However, the centre seems to have been 'indifferent' to the middle classes, he said in his response to the budget presented on Thursday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
"As far I understand, their attention has slightly turned towards farmers and rural areas. This is a bit soothing," he told reporters when they sought his response to the budgetary announcements made by Mr Jaitley.
However, it was a matter of 'joy' that the centre's attention has 'slightly' turned towards farmers and rural areas, Kamal Haasan said.