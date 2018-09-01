British Couple Charters Entire Train For Honeymoon Trip To Nilgiri Hills

Graham William Lynn and Silviya Plasic were the first people to hire the special train.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: September 01, 2018 23:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
British Couple Charters Entire Train For Honeymoon Trip To Nilgiri Hills

The couple was given a warm reception by station managers at Mettupalayam and Coonoor (File)

Coimbatore: 

A newly married British couple chartered an entire train to travel from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam to spend their honeymoon in the Nilgiri hills. The couple paid Rs 3 lakh to charter the special train, introduced by Southern Railway, for a one-way trip, becoming the first people to do so.

Graham William Lynn (30) and Silviya Plasic (27) got married recently. To make their honeymoon special and memorable, the couple booked the entire train through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website.

The couple was the first to avail the service. They were given a rousing reception by station managers at Mettupalayam and Coonoor on their arrival on Friday.

The train left Mettupalayam at 9.10 am and reached Ooty by 2.40 PM.

As part of efforts to promote hill tourism, the Railway Board had approved the Salem division to operate the special train with a seating capacity of 120, in the Nilgiri Mountain railway section.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BritainNilgiri Mountain railway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVMedals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................