BJP Fact-Finding Team In Tamil Nadu Over Schoolgirl's Death By Suicide

A four-member committee appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda to ascertain the facts over the death by suicide of a minor girl on Tuesday visited the district and met the victim's family and others.

Mr Nadda had earlier announced setting up the all-woman panel, comprising Sandhya Ray from Madhya Pradesh, Vijayashanthi from Telangana, Chitra Tai Wagh of Maharashtra and Geetha Vivekananda of Karnataka, to ascertain the facts leading to the 17-year-old girl student's death by suicide, after she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

Ms Vijayashanthi, speaking to reporters after meeting the district collector, said the team discussed with him the matter and stressed for 'justice' for the victim.

"We spoke to the family members. We will submit a report to Naddaji after we gather the information one by one...there should be justice for the girl," she said.

She wanted a "full stop to conversion" and insisted such incidents should not recur. She advised young girls against resorting to such extreme steps and wanted them to face issues boldly.

The girl of a missionary school in Thanjavur consumed poison on January 9 and died on January 19. Based on her declaration, the Thirukattupalli police arrested and remanded the school hostel warden.

The suicide of the plus two student had stoked a row in the state with the BJP and Hindu organisations alleging that her death was triggered by an attempt to forcibly convert her to Christianity - a charge denied by the authorities and school management.

The Madras High Court had on Monday transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the probe into the case.

