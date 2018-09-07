Another Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Kill Leaders Of Hindu Outfits

A special team traced the cellphone of the accused which led to his arrest.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: September 07, 2018 22:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Another Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Kill Leaders Of Hindu Outfits

Six others had already been arrested previously (Representational)

Coimbatore: 

Police investigating an alleged plot to kill leaders of some Hindu outfits in Tamil Nadu arrested one more person Friday, taking the total number of those detained to seven.

Anwar was arrested from Malumichampatti and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till September 18, police said.

Based on an Intelligence Bureau tip-off, the city police had on Sunday arrested five people -- R Ashik, S Ismail, Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Shamsuddin and Salauddin -- on their arrival at the railway station.

Their interrogation revealed that they had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani's Mookambikai Mani among some others and led to the arrest of "Auto" Faisal two days ago. A search was on for Anwar.

Tracing his cellphone, a special team arrested him Friday, police said.

All the seven have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hindu leadersHindu outfitsTamil Nadu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Telangana ElectionTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot DealsAir India

................................ Advertisement ................................