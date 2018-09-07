Another Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Kill Leaders Of Hindu Outfits

Six others had already been arrested previously (Representational)

Police investigating an alleged plot to kill leaders of some Hindu outfits in Tamil Nadu arrested one more person Friday, taking the total number of those detained to seven.

Anwar was arrested from Malumichampatti and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till September 18, police said.

Based on an Intelligence Bureau tip-off, the city police had on Sunday arrested five people -- R Ashik, S Ismail, Jafar Sadiq Ali, S Shamsuddin and Salauddin -- on their arrival at the railway station.

Their interrogation revealed that they had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and Hindu Munnani's Mookambikai Mani among some others and led to the arrest of "Auto" Faisal two days ago. A search was on for Anwar.

Tracing his cellphone, a special team arrested him Friday, police said.

All the seven have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.