8 People Dead In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Eight people, including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district today, said police.

The sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Tamil Nadu's Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri district left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged, they said.

